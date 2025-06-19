Bartolotta planning new concept at former Rumpus Room in downtown Milwaukee

Plans are in the works for a new concept by The Bartolotta Restaurants at the space formerly home to its gastropub concept Rumpus Room, which has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A commercial alteration permit was filed for the space at 1030 N. Water St., and the Milwaukee-based hospitality group confirmed its plans in an emailed statement Thursday:

“As part of our ongoing investment in downtown Milwaukee, The Bartolotta Restaurants is reconceptualizing the venue previously known as Rumpus Room. We are working closely with the City of Milwaukee as we progress from the design and development to the construction phase of the project, and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.”

- Advertisement -

The extent of the project remains unclear but the permit notes a job cost of $35,000. The permit was filed by Sean Maher, principal of Milwaukee-based Madisen Maher Architects. Maher designed The Rumpus Room space as well as other Bartolotta venues including Joey Gerard’s and the company’s headquarters, according to the firm’s website.

The Rumpus Room first opened in 2011. Its prime location across the street from the Marcus Performing Arts Center made it a popular pre- and post-show dining spot.

Bartolotta’s 16 restaurant and catering properties shut down for about four months during the height of the pandemic. When the company began reopening in phases, restaurant by restaurant, The Rumpus Room remained dark. With a slow post-pandemic return to live entertainment and full-scale events at the Marcus Center and other downtown venues as well as the flight of the downtown office workforce due to the rise of remote work, the restaurant had lost its core business. Things are much different now, five years post pandemic.

- Advertisement -

And in that time, The Bartolotta Restaurants — led by chef and owner Paul Bartolotta — has expanded its footprint, opening The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant in Lake Country last June. Its other fine dining restaurants include Bacchus, Lake Park Bistro, Harbor House, Ristorante Bartolotta, Joey Gerard’s and Mr. B’s.