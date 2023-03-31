Banking built for Wisconsin: Town Bank, N.A. celebrates 25 years

Town Bank, N.A. opened its first location in a house in Delafield, Wisconsin, in 1998 to serve the needs of the local communities and businesses that make up southeastern Wisconsin. In other words, we were built in this area, for this area.

Since our inception, Town Bank, N.A. has grown to over $3 billion in assets with over 20 branches throughout southeastern Wisconsin and recent expansion to the northeast with our newest commercial banking office in Appleton. In 2004 we joined Wintrust Financial Corp., a financial holding company with more than $50 billion in assets.

In 2018, we opened a downtown Milwaukee commercial banking office location, along with four downtown branches. This move expanded our presence in the local market and helped us address the growing needs of middle market businesses, commercial real estate developers, and large corporations in the Racine, Kenosha, and Madison markets.

Town Bank, N.A.’s deep roots serve all Wisconsin communities. Our bank managers recognize that businesses and their entrepreneurial spirit are cornerstones of our economy and provide the positive impact our communities need to thrive. Business banking relationships matter, and our banking model is built on resiliency and providing expert service to middle-market businesses throughout the state.

In addition to delivering the best financial solutions for businesses, our team is committed to giving back and building strong partnerships with the companies and communities we serve. Decisions are made locally for the local community. We also have the longest-standing bank president in the southern Wisconsin market, Jay Mack, to further strengthen our commitment.

We’re “Wisconsin’s Bank for Business®”, and our decision to focus on southeastern Wisconsin, its residents, and the businesses that operate here is one we’re most proud of. We believe it’s our responsibility to do our part and invest in our local economy by supporting the businesses, organizations, and nonprofits that continue to build our home state.

Thank you for 25 years Wisconsin, and here’s to many more years to come!

Town Bank, N.A.

731 N. Jackson Street

Milwaukee, WI 53202

townbank.us

800-433-3076