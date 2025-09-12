Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Education & Workforce Development

Back to school

How businesses can engage colleges and universities for training programs

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Gateway Technical College provides customized workforce training, including CNC and robotics training, at its iMET Center in Sturtevant.
Gateway Technical College provides customized workforce training, including CNC and robotics training, at its iMET Center in Sturtevant. Credit: Gateway Technical College
Learn more about:
Gateway Technical CollegeUniversity of Wisconsin-MilwaukeeWaukesha County Technical CollegeJohn SiegertKarissa AmstadtLaura KrohnLiza LonghiniMark Kappes

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

If you’re an employer looking to upskill your workforce, you may think you need a clear picture of what you need before engaging a local college or university for one of their customized training programs. But that’s not necessarily the case, says Karissa Amstadt, director of operations at Waukesha County Technical College’s Corporate Training Center.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.