Authenticity drives Annex growth

BizTimes: How does Annex foster innovation?

Dave Spano: “We’ve built a flat organizational structure, which has allowed us to pay attention to the insights and suggestions from the members of our team. Structure is important – but listening is even more so. I try to make sure I’m attuned to the team, and make sure we’re both lighting the way, and not creating an obstacle for innovation and growth.”

BizTimes: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your employees?

Spano: “When we use the term “team,” we mean it. We work hard to make sure that Annex employees feel they’re part of a team striving together to meet goals. Our responsibility is to foster and support an environment conducive to excellent teamwork; to listen to our team as they innovate and forge new paths; and finally, to help them feel at home while working together.”

BizTimes: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your clients?

Spano: “Our biggest responsibility is to provide holistic wealth management from our team, without products to push. Our goal is to help financial journeys through fiduciary strategies, a culture of service, and our commitment to education. There are people who have experienced some or all three of those values – but unfortunately, discovered that a transactional obligation was twisted into the conversation. It can be truly wearying.

I think some in our culture are reaching a saturation point on being “sold to.” At Annex, we believe many would prefer to simply get independent information and fiduciary advice without a sales pitch.”

BizTimes: Where do you see the role of AI in your industry?

Spano: “It seems that practically anytime a new paradigm-shifting technology is produced, segments of the “experts” will announce the death knell for financial services.

Just a few years back, some were predicting that roboadvisors were going to replace humans. What we observed is that technology provides a significant boost to how we do business and the breadth of our services – but it didn’t replace it.

And while there’s little doubt AI can enhance and expand our field; we believe that people do want to meet with people to talk about their futures. That attitude might change as my son’s generation grows, but for now, we see AI being a support to an industry forged with deep interpersonal relationships.”

BizTimes: Does your company have any new products or services to announce?

Spano: “For a number of years, we’ve consistently delivered our brand of team-driven, full-time fiduciary service. Our growth has flowed naturally from that client-centric dedication.

We’ve been carefully planning Annex team growth to ensure continued consistency for our clients. As a result, we will be relocating our headquarters from Elm Grove to Brookfield at the end of 2023.”

12700 W Bluemound Road, Suite 200 • Elm Grove, WI

(262) 786-6363 • annexwealth.com