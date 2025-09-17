Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Austin Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Austin Plumbing owner Eric Smith.
Austin Plumbing owner Eric Smith.
Learn more about:
Air & ElectricAustin PlumbingHeatingEric Smith

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Hartland | Founded: 1939
Employees: 40 | Industry: Residential trades services

Austin Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric is a full-service residential trades company offering plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and well and water services. Its services include water heater installs, furnace repairs, AC tune-ups, electrical panel upgrades, sump pumps, indoor air quality systems, and well pump and water conditioning work.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

- Advertisement -

Eric Smith, owner: “What we do isn’t unique, but how we do it and who we do it with is. We’re also one of the few still privately held companies running all four trades – plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and well and water – and that’s not changing.”

How have you approached automation or process improvement as you’ve grown?

“We’ve built solid systems that help us deliver the right solution the first time, every time. With automation or AI, I move carefully. If it makes life better for the client or our team, I’m all in. But if it chips away at the personal experience or what makes Austin, Austin? No thanks. Sometimes the harder way is the better way. If it’s a choice between faster or better for the client, we choose better. Always.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“‘Team Austin’ isn’t a slogan – it’s how we work. This is a place to grow your craft, contribute to something bigger, and be proud of what you do.”

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.