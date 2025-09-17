Hartland | Founded: 1939

Employees: 40 | Industry: Residential trades services

Austin Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric is a full-service residential trades company offering plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and well and water services. Its services include water heater installs, furnace repairs, AC tune-ups, electrical panel upgrades, sump pumps, indoor air quality systems, and well pump and water conditioning work.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Eric Smith, owner: “What we do isn’t unique, but how we do it and who we do it with is. We’re also one of the few still privately held companies running all four trades – plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and well and water – and that’s not changing.”

How have you approached automation or process improvement as you’ve grown?

“We’ve built solid systems that help us deliver the right solution the first time, every time. With automation or AI, I move carefully. If it makes life better for the client or our team, I’m all in. But if it chips away at the personal experience or what makes Austin, Austin? No thanks. Sometimes the harder way is the better way. If it’s a choice between faster or better for the client, we choose better. Always.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“‘Team Austin’ isn’t a slogan – it’s how we work. This is a place to grow your craft, contribute to something bigger, and be proud of what you do.”