Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Health Care

Aurora St. Luke’s ranked best Milwaukee-area hospital for third consecutive year

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Learn more about:
Aurora Medical Center-GraftonAurora St. Luke’s Medical Center

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

For three years in a row, U.S. News & World Report has named Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center the Milwaukee area’s top hospital.

U.S. News & World Report released its Best Hospitals Rankings on Tuesday. The rankings evaluate hospitals across the nation. The Milwaukee area’s top hospital rankings matched previous rankings, with Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin placing second and Aurora Medical Center-Grafton placing third.

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital-Milwaukee and Ozaukee campuses placed fourth.

- Advertisement -

Aurora St. Luke’s also ranked 36th in the nation for obstetrics, up three places from last year’s rankings.

For the third consecutive year, Aurora St. Luke’s is ranked as the second best hospital in the state. UW Health University Hospital in Madison has again been ranked as Wisconsin’s top hospital. Froedtert Hospital ranked third in the state.

Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison both tied for fourth in the state on the rankings list. Aurora Medical Center-Grafton placed sixth.

- Advertisement -

None of Wisconsin’s hospitals appeared in the U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of the top 20 hospitals in the country. This year’s U.S. News & World Report survey evaluated 4,400 hospitals nationwide.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.