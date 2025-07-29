Aurora St. Luke’s ranked best Milwaukee-area hospital for third consecutive year

For three years in a row, U.S. News & World Report has named Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center the Milwaukee area’s top hospital.

U.S. News & World Report released its Best Hospitals Rankings on Tuesday. The rankings evaluate hospitals across the nation. The Milwaukee area’s top hospital rankings matched previous rankings, with Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin placing second and Aurora Medical Center-Grafton placing third.

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital-Milwaukee and Ozaukee campuses placed fourth.

Aurora St. Luke’s also ranked 36th in the nation for obstetrics, up three places from last year’s rankings.

For the third consecutive year, Aurora St. Luke’s is ranked as the second best hospital in the state. UW Health University Hospital in Madison has again been ranked as Wisconsin’s top hospital. Froedtert Hospital ranked third in the state.

Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison both tied for fourth in the state on the rankings list. Aurora Medical Center-Grafton placed sixth.

None of Wisconsin’s hospitals appeared in the U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of the top 20 hospitals in the country. This year’s U.S. News & World Report survey evaluated 4,400 hospitals nationwide.