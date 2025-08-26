Log In
Health Care

Aurora plans West Allis Medical Center ICU renovation project

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Aurora West Allis Medical Center. Image from Google.
Aurora Health Care

Aurora Health Care plans to move the intensive care unit of its West Allis Medical Center as part of a renovation project, according to plans submitted to the West Allis Plan Commission.

The ICU at Aurora West Allis Medical Center, located at 8901 W. Lincoln Ave., will move from the 7th floor to the 4th floor. Aurora plans to renovate about half of the 4th floor — 11,414 square feet — to create a new ICU suite that will have 12 rooms, team stations and support areas.

Aurora plans to begin the project in November. It will be completed by July 2026.

