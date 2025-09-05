Aurora Lakeland Medical Center completes $14.5 million emergency department expansion

Aurora Health Care
has completed its $14.5 million emergency department expansion project at its Aurora Lakeland Medical Center at W3985 County Highway NN in Elkhorn.
The 13,000-square-foot expansion adds 12 new treatment spaces to the medical center’s emergency department, which will begin serving patients on Sept. 9. The project began in August last year and was completed on time, according to an Aurora news release.
The medical center’s current emergency department is also under renovation. When those renovations are completed by the end of the year, the emergency department will have 22 total treatment spaces.
“Since 1917, this hospital has stood as a beacon of care and compassion,” said Ania Horner
, president of Aurora Lakeland Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center–Burlington. “With this expansion, we are reaffirming our promise to be here for our community faster, stronger and more prepared than ever before.”
[caption id="attachment_619286" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
A treatment space inside Aurora Lakeland Medical Center's expanded emergency department. Photo credit: Aurora Health Care[/caption]