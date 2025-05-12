Aug Prep raises $3.2 million for its students through annual scholarship gala

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, a K-12 private Christian voucher school in Milwaukee, raised $3.2 million at its annual scholarship gala on Friday.

Aug Prep received $1.7 million from the 800 business and community leaders in attendance. An anonymous donor matched that with a $1.5 million gift. The total funds will be used to support current Aug Prep students.

Separately, Aug Prep is fundraising for its future school on Milwaukee’s north side, which broke ground last year on the former site of Cardinal Stritch University.

Each year, Aug Prep must raise about $2,500 per student in order to support their needs, according to a news release. Aug Prep currently serves nearly 2,200 students at its south side campus.

“We are grateful for the generous and abundant support we continue to receive from the Milwaukee community,” said Gus Ramirez, Aug Prep co-founder and chairman of Waukesha-based Husco International. “Aug Prep supporters know, as we do, that the best way to level the playing field for Milwaukee students and families is providing access to a high-quality education. We have been doing that here since we founded Aug Prep in 2017, and will further amplify our impact with the launch of Aug Prep North in 2026.”

At the scholarship gala, Aug Prep also honored philanthropists Ted and Mary Kellner, as well as All-In Milwaukee. The Kellners received the 2025 Founders Award for their support of Aug Prep and education in Milwaukee. All-In Milwaukee, a nonprofit that has supported 66 Aug Prep graduates through its college completion program, received the 2025 Friends Award.

“As I shared at the gala on Friday, hope is alive at Aug Prep,” said Abby Andrietsch, chief executive officer of Aug Prep. “And we know that does not happen by accident. Hope comes from intentional action. It comes through the tireless work of our teachers, the encouragement provided by our families, and the resilience that our students show every day. And it comes through the generous support of the Milwaukee community, including leaders such as Ted and Mary Kellner and impactful organizations such as All-In Milwaukee.”