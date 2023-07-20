ATI making custom metal parts in Cudahy for NASA spacecraft

By
-
Some of the steel rings created by ATI.

Last November, NASA’s Artemis I program shot the Orion spacecraft into the sky for a 25-day mission that would see it travel 1.4 million miles beyond the Moon and back. Throughout the Orion spacecraft were several pieces of custom-made metal parts manufactured in Cudahy by ATI Forged Products, a subsidiary of Dallas-based ATI, Inc. The

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

