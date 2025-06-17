At Home to close Wauwatosa store as part of bankruptcy restructuring

Texas-based home goods retailer At Home is closing 26 stores nationally, including one in metro Milwaukee, as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

The company announced on Monday that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to slower consumer spending and the impact of tariffs, At Home said, and, on Tuesday, listed 26 “underperforming” stores in 12 states that are set to shutter initially.

The only Wisconsin location impacted is At Home’s Wauwatosa store, located at 3201 N. Mayfair Road.

Although a final closing date was not immediately known, the court filing stated that the debtors “anticipate all sales at the initial closing stores to be completed, and the properties vacated, by September 30, 2025.”

Upon the At Home store’s closing, the approximately 116,000-square-foot Mayfair Road retail center will be entirely vacant. The building was also home to American Freight, which went out of business late last year.

At Home’s only remaining location in metro Milwaukee is on South 27th Street in Greenfield.