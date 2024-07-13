PPI Numbers seemed to issue an “all clear” for a September rate cut – but will the Fed start cutting? The markets to rise in election years – but historically, how have they behaved in the months after the election? Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen discuss.
Are We Ready For A Rate Cut?
