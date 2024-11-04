Archdiocese of Milwaukee announces new archbishop to succeed Jerome Listecki

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced Monday that Chicago Auxiliary Bishop Jeffery S. Grob will become its next archbishop on Jan. 14, 2025, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Grob will succeed Archbishop Jerome Listecki, who has presided as archbishop since 2010.

Pope Francis accepted Listecki’s resignation on Monday, which he announced in March of this year, as archbishops are required to do at the age of 75. Grob will be the Milwaukee archdiocese’s 12th archbishop.

In January, Grob will be installed as the new archbishop by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio to the United States.

Grob will oversee southeastern Wisconsin’s roughly 500,000 Catholics in around 200 parishes once he is ordained, according to the archdiocese of Milwaukee. Archbishop Listecki will continue to serve as archbishop to the archdiocese’s 10 Wisconsin counties until Grob is installed in the beginning of next year.

Grob, 63, is a Wisconsin native and has been presiding as an auxiliary bishop in Chicago since 2020.