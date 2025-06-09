Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Antetokounmpo brothers invest in Janesville-based Mr. Splash Car Wash

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
A Mr. Splash Car Wash location in Janesville. Image courtesy of Mr. Splash Car Wash.
A Mr. Splash Car Wash location in Janesville. Image courtesy of Mr. Splash Car Wash.
Learn more about:
Argosy Private EquityMilwaukee BucksMr. Splash Car WashGiannis AntetokounmpoThanasis Antetokounmpo

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Janesville-based Mr. Splash Car Wash announced Monday that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother and former Bucks player Thanasis Antetokounmpo, along with NBA veteran Michael Carter-Williams, also a former Bucks player, have invested an unspecified amount in the business.

Along with the financial investment, the trio has signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) agreement to help grow the Mr. Splash brand across the Midwest. As part of the NIL deal, the group will refer to itself as “The Splash Squad” while promoting Mr. Splash Car Wash.

The Splash Squad will participate in promotional efforts, including appearances at site openings, charity events, and social media engagement.

- Advertisement -

“We’re not just investing in a brand — we’re investing in people,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo in a news release. “Mr. Splash has a strong foundation, and we’re excited to grow that impact across the communities that mean so much to us.”

Founded in 2019, Mr. Splash Car Wash is an express car wash chain operating six locations in Dane and Rock Counties. Two additional sites are slated to open by the end of the year.

The business is a portfolio company of Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Argosy Private Equity.

- Advertisement -

In January, Argosy announced an unspecified investment into Mr. Splash Car Wash.

“We’re excited to partner with The Splash Squad. With our ‘100-day plan’ and ‘value acceleration methodology’ initiatives in motion, we’re focused on driving growth through strategic acquisitions, brand enhancement, and operational improvements,” said Jack Nugent, partner at Argosy Private Equity. “We believe this partnership will be a key catalyst in taking Mr. Splash to the next level.”

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.