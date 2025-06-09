Antetokounmpo brothers invest in Janesville-based Mr. Splash Car Wash

Janesville-based Mr. Splash Car Wash announced Monday that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother and former Bucks player Thanasis Antetokounmpo, along with NBA veteran Michael Carter-Williams, also a former Bucks player, have invested an unspecified amount in the business.

Along with the financial investment, the trio has signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) agreement to help grow the Mr. Splash brand across the Midwest. As part of the NIL deal, the group will refer to itself as “The Splash Squad” while promoting Mr. Splash Car Wash.

The Splash Squad will participate in promotional efforts, including appearances at site openings, charity events, and social media engagement.

“We’re not just investing in a brand — we’re investing in people,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo in a news release. “Mr. Splash has a strong foundation, and we’re excited to grow that impact across the communities that mean so much to us.”

Founded in 2019, Mr. Splash Car Wash is an express car wash chain operating six locations in Dane and Rock Counties. Two additional sites are slated to open by the end of the year.

The business is a portfolio company of Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Argosy Private Equity.

In January, Argosy announced an unspecified investment into Mr. Splash Car Wash.

“We’re excited to partner with The Splash Squad. With our ‘100-day plan’ and ‘value acceleration methodology’ initiatives in motion, we’re focused on driving growth through strategic acquisitions, brand enhancement, and operational improvements,” said Jack Nugent, partner at Argosy Private Equity. “We believe this partnership will be a key catalyst in taking Mr. Splash to the next level.”