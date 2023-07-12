Annex Wealth Management to move HQ to Brookfield

Annex Wealth Management
today announced plans to move its corporate headquarters from Elm Grove to Brookfield in early 2024.
The firm will occupy nearly 50,000 square feet of space at 17950 W. Corporate Drive. Annex will occupy the entire third floor and half of the second floor of the three-story, 80,000-square-foot building, which is located along the north side of I-94 in the Brookfield Lakes Corporate Center. As part of the lease deal, Annex Wealth Management will have signage on the building visible from the freeway.
The building is about four miles west of Annex Wealth Management’s current headquarters office at 12700 W. Bluemound Road in Elm Grove. The firm also has offices in downtown Milwaukee; Appleton; Delafield; Mequon; Madison; Naples, Florida and Libertyville, Illinois.
Annex Wealth Management was founded in 2000.
“Through the years, Annex leadership has carefully built a plan anticipating the team growth required to meet and exceed client expectations. The plan has always included a move to a larger home,” said Annex Wealth Management president and chief executive officer Dave Spano
. “We’re confident this move provides room for continued growth – and even greater stability. Annex places great value on team collaboration to support our culture of service. The new space provides more opportunities for our entire team to work together to serve current and future clients.”
Annex Wealth Management says its new headquarters office will have more meeting rooms for client reviews, expanded content creation facilities, and more working space for its growing team. Renovation work on the space has already begun.
New York-based Sentinel Real Estate Corp., which owns the building, is also doing a major renovation to the lobby and common areas of the building. The project will include a conference facility and fitness center that will be exclusively available to tenants. A new outdoor patio will offer access to the Brookfield Lakes Corporate Center walking trails.
FedEx has leased the entire building since 2013
, but its lease is expiring and the company did not renew its lease there. With the Annex lease, half of the second floor and the entire first floor of the building is available.
"This is the first time in 10 years that we've had availability at the property, and the timing couldn’t be better for Annex to relocate to Brookfield Lakes," said Martin Cawley, managing director at Sentinel Real Estate Corp.
"Our building is already one of the most optimally situated in the complex, with ease of access to Interstate 94 and the abundance of retail and dining along Bluemond Road. With the renovations we’re making and amenities we’re adding, we expect the remaining space to be in high demand."
The building was originally developed by Milwaukee-based Hammes Co. It was built in 1989 for Wisconsin Bell and was occupied by its successor, AT&T, until 2010. The building was vacant from then until FedEx leased it in 2013.