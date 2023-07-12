Annex Wealth Management to move HQ to Brookfield

By
-
This image shows what the Annex Wealth Management sign will look like at its new headquarters location in Brookfield.

Annex Wealth Management today announced plans to move its corporate headquarters from Elm Grove to Brookfield in early 2024. The firm will occupy nearly 50,000 square feet of space at 17950 W. Corporate Drive. Annex will occupy the entire third floor and half of the second floor of the three-story, 80,000-square-foot building, which is located

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display