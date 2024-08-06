Annex CEO sees a future of growth and continued service

BizTimes Milwaukee: What is your favorite success story?

Spano: Over the last four decades, there have been so many stories of Annex helping people achieve and surpass their goals that it’s hard to pick one. We recently recorded an interview with a firefighter and nurse talking about the beginning of their journey. This couple and their story really resonated with me because it’s a story we will continue to see. Especially considering the impending transfer of trillions of dollars from the greatest generation and baby boomers to future generations, it’s great to know we plan to help people like them for decades to come.

BizTimes: How does your firm ensure high standards of service for clients?

Spano: Our focus is to provide excellence and continuity to our clients, even in the face of change. Some firms might be devastated when facing the loss of a team member. At Annex, our clients interact with a variety of team members; from advisor to estate planner, to attorney, to CPA/tax planner, to the marketing and investment teams, we’re all here working towards your goals. Our clients realize the value they’re receiving isn’t from one person, but through the depth of the entire firm. We’re confident the loss of a single team member will not take the depth of the team experience and our firm’s reputation from us.

BizTimes: Where do you see your company in one year, in five years?

Spano: Annex has a strong foundation to build from, given our 24-year history of serving our clients’ financial needs and beyond, providing them with a sense of security and a path to peace of mind. We continue to strive towards scale, effectiveness, and expansion over both the next one and five years, allowing Annex to serve families of all wealth and complexity levels in the communities we serve and live in. Our focus is to proactively anticipate the needs of our clients, providing solutions and services they’ll need as we help them navigate their financial journey.

BizTimes: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your employees?

Spano: Our most important responsibility to our employees is to create an environment where they feel valued, supported, and empowered. We aim to provide opportunities for growth, ensure work-life balance, and foster a culture of trust and transparency. By investing in their well-being and professional development, we enable them to deliver exceptional service to our clients and drive Annex’s success while having fun doing it.

BizTimes: What inspires your approach to business, and how do you embody this philosophy in your work?

Spano: There’s an old Jesuit maxim that has stuck with me through the years: “Men for others.” It’s a call for us to focus on service and the needs of those around us. We’ve all met and worked beside those who live their life by that maxim, and they’re real heroes.

I’ve devoted my entire career to attempting to deliver a culture of service in an industry that is sometimes guided by less wholesome goals. For me, consulting as a fee-only fiduciary and working only in our clients’ best interest lives out that old Jesuit phrase.

