Andis Company celebrates its centennial year

Andis Company has been a market leader in barbering, styling and animal grooming since its founding in 1922.

In the blink of an eye, it has been 100 years since Mathew Andis created the first generation of today’s Master Clipper in the basement of his home in Racine, Wisconsin.

Four generations later, we’ve remained family-owned and operated. And we’re proud to work alongside a team dedicated to improving upon the company’s legacy in a state-of-the-art facility located just a short drive from where it all began.

Andis has never stopped asking how to improve the brand, our corporate culture and our products.

A few years ago we made the decision to consciously evolve from a company that has historically been product-focused, and manufacturing-focused to one that is customer-obsessed and market driven.

And in our centennial year, we are laser-focused on our customers and “creators” – the visionaries who depend on our products every day to create.

The brand needed to become relevant to the changing consumer needs, trends and behaviors. The pandemic pushed the need for consumers to be able to use Andis products at home, and opened a more virtual, digital world for us to connect with them on their journey.

This meant moving away from the status quo to something more emotionally engaging with a brand mission and vision that directly speaks to our customers. It was important for us to reposition the brand to embrace and celebrate those that use creativity to make the world a better place.

New touchpoints, including investments in video production, as well as modernizing the brand, our products, logo, look and feel, website, etc. to match the industries we serve, barbering, beauty, high fashion, personal grooming, DIY hair cutting and animal grooming.

And it isn’t just the digital tools, it is also the innovative products that will change the trajectory of our industry and intuitive packaging that will appeal to creators, whether it is their first hair clipper or 50th.

Andis Company is bringing to market unique products that celebrate our 100-year anniversary. These aren’t throwback retro editions but are a celebration of our future, showcasing our commitment to innovation and our creators. Every tool will be purpose-built to enable creators to express their own artistry, confidently, without limitations.

We walk into our centennial year, driven by our new mission, vision and values in all that we do – empowering creativity. We are also modernizing our workspace – creating open concept and brainstorming areas, for our employees, a full rebrand from end to end.

We look forward to connecting with creators both locally and around the world with community-driven programs to inspire creative thinking and expression and drive positive, long-term change. We believe creativity makes the world a better place, and look forward to 100 more years of encouraging and inspiring others to create their way!

