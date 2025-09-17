Brookfield | Founded: 1958

Employees: 175 | Industry: Fluid handling

Anderson Process provides industrial pump services offering a catalog of pumps, hose assemblies, filters and other industrial equipment. Its services include aftermarket service and repair, hose tracking and testing, skids and fabrication, training and certification programs, and engineering/CAD drawing support.

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

Greg Domino, CEO: “Investing strategically in technology. These investments made us more accurate, more flexible and better able to service complex customer needs. By embracing technology, we’ve been able to take on larger, more technically demanding projects while maintaining the quality and reliability our customers expect.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“Continuing to grow as a trusted partner in the industrial space. We will see a stronger, more diversified customer base, expanded capabilities, and deeper partnerships with key manufacturers and clients.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Work hard. Play hard. Win together. This balance of effort and enjoyment is what makes our culture special. It builds trust. It creates energy. And it reminds us that while the work is serious, we can still have fun doing it – together.”