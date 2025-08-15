Amy Jensen has joined Lauber Business Partners, Inc. as VP, Outsourced Accounting, a new service line launched in 2024. A CPA with an MBA, Amy brings 25+ years of Finance/Accounting and operational leadership experience, including CFO, COO, and Managing Director roles. Recognized as a CFO of the Year and Woman of Influence, she’s known for her collaborative style, strategic insight, and trusted guidance. Lauber owners, Mark Wiesman and Julie Tolan, commented, “Amy has the combination of leadership skills, collaborative style, Accounting/Finance expertise, and broad operational experience perfect for our clients.”