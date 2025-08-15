Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe

This content is part of BizConnect. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Amy Jensen

Amy Jensen Joins Lauber to Lead New Service Line

Amy Jensen has joined Lauber Business Partners, Inc. as VP, Outsourced Accounting, a new service line launched in 2024. A CPA with an MBA, Amy brings 25+ years of Finance/Accounting and operational leadership experience, including CFO, COO, and Managing Director roles. Recognized as a CFO of the Year and Woman of Influence, she’s known for her collaborative style, strategic insight, and trusted guidance. Lauber owners, Mark Wiesman and Julie Tolan, commented, “Amy has the combination of leadership skills, collaborative style, Accounting/Finance expertise, and broad operational experience perfect for our clients.”

Email:
amy.jensen@lauber-partners.com
Website:
https://www.lauber-partners.com/
Phone:
(414) 401-3011

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.