Mt. Pleasant | Founded: 1984

Employees: 40 | Industry: Technology

AMI Information Systems is a technology services company serving credit unions and other financial service providers. AMI offers software for core data processing, digital banking and FedNow instant payment service as well as managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions.

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

Jason Greenwood, president: “AMI has made several acquisitions over the last 10 years that have contributed to our growth. The single biggest impact to our growth has been the addition of the experienced and talented staff members. We are very proud of the fact that every one of the staff members from those deals are still with our company today.”

What keeps you up at night as a business leader today?

“The never-ending onslaught of cybersecurity threats.”

What’s a recent risk you took that did or did not pay off? What did you learn from it?

“A couple years ago, we began developing a new system that connects our customers to the Federal Reserve’s FedNow instant payment service. This was a huge risk for AMI due to the enormous effort required to build this software from the ground up. The gamble paid off and we are now one of the top 10 FedNow service providers in the country.”