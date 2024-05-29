American Roller acquires Virginia-based Schaefer Rolls

Union Grove-based American Roller
, a manufacturer of industrial rollers, announced that it has acquired Covington, Virginia-based Schaefer Rolls
.
This is the fifth acquisition in four years for American Roller.
“We have known American Roller for years, and in the last 3 months we have had the opportunity to work closely with them to put our plans in place,” said Schaefer Rolls plant manager, Mike Phetteplace
. “The people, skills and processes that is the American Roller Way is truly impressive and we are excited to get started with them.”
Phetteplace will work closely with American Roller vice president of industrial cores Todd Meyers
.
“We are fortunate within our industry that quality people and quality companies reach out to us to explore how collectively we can be better for our customers,” said Dan Cahalane
, president and CEO of American Roller. “Teaming up with Mike and the Covington team just further deepens our value to the paper industry and to the large roll capability that we have.”
Founded in 1938, American Roller has multiple facilities throughout the United States and a facility in Canada and China.