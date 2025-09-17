Log In
Real Estate

American Construction Services

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The American Construction Services leadership team (left to right): Adam Hertel, chief design officer; Nathan Pape, director of finance; Kraig Sadownikow, CEO and president; Jo Sadownikow, integrator; Todd Weyker, chief operations officer; Stephen Houdek, pre-construction manager.
The American Construction Services leadership team.
West Bend | Founded: 1980
Employees: 30 | Industry: Commercial construction

American Construction Services is a commercial design, build and development firm nearing 45 years of business in the industrial, retail, office, hospitality, medical and multifamily markets.

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

Kraig Sadownikow, CEO and president: “We work diligently to ensure our clients’ projects can move forward, even in a time of product delays and shortages. We aggressively seek out alternative products, run cost-benefit comparisons to identify new methods and communicate openly with clients. We refuse to let the government-created inflation get in the way of our progress and we continually challenge ourselves to bring enough value to the table that rising costs can be justified and accepted.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“We are actively increasing our number of customer-facing personnel. We recognize in a world of texts, emails, Facebook, and the rest, that nothing beats a face-to-face conversation. Our geographic footprint will also be growing.”

What one thing would you change to make southeastern Wisconsin better?

“I’d change the severe imbalance between opportunities in urban and suburban areas for youth. Poor educational systems and weak nuclear family support are leaving urban kids behind. I’d love every child to meet and exceed their potential.”

