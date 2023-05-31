American Cancer Society names new executive director for Milwaukee area

By
-
Elisabeth Thomsen

The American Cancer Society recently named Elisabeth Thomsen as executive director for the Milwaukee area. Thomsen, who previously served as associate director of development for ACS, has more than 20 years of experience as a leader and strategist in the nonprofit sector, specializing in health care organizations. Prior to joining ACS in March 2020, Thomsen

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display