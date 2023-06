American Cancer Society names new executive director for Milwaukee area

Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

The American Cancer Society recently named Elisabeth Thomsen as executive director for the Milwaukee area. Thomsen, who previously served as associate director of development for ACS, has more than 20 years of experience as a leader and strategist in the nonprofit sector, specializing in health care organizations. Prior to joining ACS in March 2020, Thomsen

March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation.

The American Cancer Society recently namedas executive director for the Milwaukee area. Thomsen, who previously served as associate director of development for ACS, has more than 20 years of experience as a leader and strategist in the nonprofit sector, specializing in health care organizations. Prior to joining ACS in March 2020, Thomsen oversaw fundraising atfor 13 years, also serving as director of special events for the last five of those years. She also worked in development for theIn her new role as executive director, Thomsen drives development and implementation of ACS' mission alongside comprehensive income strategies across the state of Wisconsin. She oversees community-based events and mission programs that engage and activate volunteers and organizations across the state to advance the organization's mission to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer, according to a news release.