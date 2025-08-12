Alo Yoga sets opening date at The Corners

Beverly Hills-based lifestyle and fitness brand Alo Yoga will open its first Wisconsin store at The Corners of Brookfield on Aug. 15.

Located on Market Street, the 4,020-square-foot storefront will feature Alo’s complete line of activewear, lounge apparel and wellness accessories for both women and men. Alo has roughly 100 stores across the U.S. and 30 more in other countries, according to a Forbes article earlier this year.

Alo will join a roster of new and expanding tenants, including Madewell and Evereve, as part of the shopping center’s redevelopment of its Market Street corridor.

Madewell is opening a dual-concept men’s and women’s store on Market Street this fall, and women’s retailer Evereve relocated to a larger space also opening soon. They join tenants like Bluemercury, Rowan, Sunglass Hut, Margaux Brasserie and [solidcore] that opened new stores at The Corners last year.

“We’re excited to welcome ALO as one of the first new tenants in our reimagined Market Street,” said Robert Gould, CEO of Brookfield Corners LLC. “This first-to-Wisconsin brand will add energy and variety to our tenant mix while aligning with what our visitors are looking for – premium, experience-driven retail.”

Alo is hosting a series of events this week, including a preview “Early Access Night” on Aug. 14, grand opening celebrations on the Aug. 15, a 3K run on Aug. 16, and a recovery walk on Aug. 17.

Other new tenants The Corners has secured recently include a new brunch restaurant, called Waking Daisy, and a hunting and fishing goods store, called MeatEater, opening this fall.

