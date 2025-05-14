All-In Milwaukee to move to larger office space in Walker’s Point

All-In Milwaukee, a nonprofit that works to help students finish college and begin careers, will nearly double its office space at its new home in Walker’s Point.

The nonprofit will be moving from its 2,647-square-foot space on the first floor of the Germania Building at 135 W. Wells St. downtown to a 4,638-square-foot space on the first floor of the Atlas Building at 600 W. Virginia St. The Atlas Building is part of the Tannery office complex. All-In Milwaukee will begin moving next week so that it will be up-and-running in the new space on May 28.

The new space will accommodate All-In Milwaukee’s growing program and team, All-In Milwaukee executive director Allison Wagner said. In seven years, the nonprofit has grown from one employee to 19.

- Advertisement -

“Today, we don’t even have a conference room that fits our full team, nor do we have any huddle rooms or private meeting spaces for our team to meet with our scholars,” Wagner said. “We lack the collaboration and coordination space, so this new space (at the Tannery) is really exciting.”

All-In Milwaukee’s new space in the Atlas Building was renovated to combine two office spaces. It now has five private offices, four meeting rooms and a large conference room, Wagner said. All-In Milwaukee’s lease at the Atlas Building spans five years with the option for a three-year extension.

All-In Milwaukee started looking for a new office in July last year, Wagner said.

- Advertisement -

“We were trying to find a space that accommodated us, but also a price point that worked for a nonprofit because we try and keep as many of the dollars as close to our students as possible,” Wagner said.

In January, All-In Milwaukee received a five-year, $7.4 million grant from Ascendium, which will support the organization’s goal to serve 1,000 students annually by 2029. The grant dollars specifically support scholar spots and program evaluation. While the Ascendium funding does not support rent or moving expenses, “it is fueling our growth and our ability to grow,” Wagner said.

“That has fueled our additional hiring to make sure we have the staffing to support (serving 1,000 students by 2029),” Wagner said. “We have been doing a lot of fundraising to make sure that we have the funds to be able to support this move and support the new office space.”