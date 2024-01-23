Aldi planning expansion at Oak Creek distribution center

is planning a 50,000-square-foot addition to its Oak Creek distribution center to meet increased consumer demand of different product lines. The company opened its a 500,000-square-foot distribution facility at 9342 S. 13th St. in 1998 andin 2013. The new expansion will add new freezer storage space, new cooler dock space and new dock doors, according to documents submitted to the city of Oak Creek. The existing freezer space will be converted into cooler storage space. "The intent of the proposal is to address the existing facility's need for additional perishable product storage capacity, due to expanded store product line and increased consumer demand," the company's proposal says. Plans show an additional nine loading docks as part of the expansion, though the proposal says the company is not anticipating an increase in the overall frequency of deliveries. Aldi has nearly 30 grocery stores in Milwaukee and its surrounding counties. Representatives from Aldi did not immediately respond to request for comment on the project or if it would create any new jobs at the facility.