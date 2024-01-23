Aldi planning expansion at Oak Creek distribution center

By
-
Image from Google Maps

Aldi is planning a 50,000-square-foot addition to its Oak Creek distribution center to meet increased consumer demand of different product lines. The company opened its a 500,000-square-foot distribution facility at 9342 S. 13th St. in 1998 and added an additional 100,000 square feet in 2013. The new expansion will add new freezer storage space, new

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display