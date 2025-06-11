Aldi opening grocery store in Delafield

International grocer Aldi is opening a location in Delafield, taking over a 23,700-square-foot space formerly occupied by OfficeMax.

The space is located at 2840 Heritage Drive, a strip mall off of I-94 shadow anchored by a Walmart store.

Aldi will open on June 19, according to a Tuesday press release.

- Advertisement -

This will be the store’s first location in Delafield. Aldi’s nearest stores are in Oconomowoc and Pewaukee.

“At our new Delafield Aldi store, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer,” said Shane Williams, regional vice president for Aldi, in the release.

The Delafield location is part of Aldi’s goal of opening 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028, according to the release.