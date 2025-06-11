Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Retail

Aldi opening grocery store in Delafield

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Learn more about:
Aldi

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

International grocer Aldi is opening a location in Delafield, taking over a 23,700-square-foot space formerly occupied by OfficeMax.

The space is located at 2840 Heritage Drive, a strip mall off of I-94 shadow anchored by a Walmart store.

Aldi will open on June 19, according to a Tuesday press release.

- Advertisement -

This will be the store’s first location in Delafield. Aldi’s nearest stores are in Oconomowoc and Pewaukee.

“At our new Delafield Aldi store, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer,” said Shane Williams, regional vice president for Aldi, in the release.

The Delafield location is part of Aldi’s goal of opening 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028, according to the release.

- Advertisement -

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Future 50 Award Applications Due This Wednesday - Apply Today

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.