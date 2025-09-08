Air Wisconsin Airlines signs letter of intent to be acquired by Florida operator

Appleton-based Air Wisconsin Airlines
has signed a letter of intent with Premier Shuttle Holdings
, an affiliated holding company of Slate Aviation
, for the proposed sale of Air Wisconsin’s operations and certain assets.
Air Wisconsin, which operates throughout the Midwest and East Coast, has been operating as a regional airlines service since 1965. It became a United Express feeder carrier for United Airlines in 1985. That partnership ended in 2005, at which time Air Wisconsin became a feeder for US Airways, which merged into American Airlines in 2015, at which time Air Wisconsin became an American Eagle affiliate. Earlier this year, Air Wisconsin ended its lease agreement
with American Airlines.
West Palm Beach, Florida-based Slate Aviation is a provider of private aviation services.
Slate Aviation operates more than 3,500 flights annually and is the “chosen operator for discerning clients” including government officials and artists, according to the company’s website. It also offers daily shared flights between New York, South Florida and Nantucket.
Slate Aviation is among the nation’s largest operators of Challenger 850 and VIP Bombardier Regional Jet aircrafts.
"Premier is pursuing this transaction because of the quality of Air Wisconsin’s fleet, the strength and expertise of its maintenance operation, and its operating certificate, which would allow Premier to expand into larger aircraft such as the CRJ-700 and E175," according to a WARN notice recently submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The notice was submitted to provide Slate Aviation “flexibility in shaping its workforce to align with its business plan."
Air Wisconsin issued the WARN notice to alert each of its 252 employees in Appleton and Milwaukee of possible layoffs. Layoffs could begin on Oct. 28.
"Other assets that are not included with the contemplated Premier transaction will remain with Air Wisconsin’s parent company, which will continue to pursue opportunities in aircraft, engine, and parts sales and leasing," according to the WARN notice. "This business will employee certain Air Wisconsin employees to support its operation."