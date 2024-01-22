Affordable apartments proposed on former Kenosha manufacturing site

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

A vacant industrial site in Kenosha could become the site of a mixed-income apartment building under a new plan for the property. Impact Seven Inc., a nonprofit based in northwest Wisconsin, is proposing a 72-unit apartment building on a city-owned lot at 6523 14th Ave. that would include a mix of affordable and market-rate units

Impact Seven Inc., a nonprofit based in northwest Wisconsin, is proposing a 72-unit apartment building on a city-owned lot at 6523 14th Ave. that would include a mix of affordable and market-rate units in a two-story building with a surface parking lot behind.

The site formerly housed Frost Manufacturing Co. The apartments would be called. The project would have an $18.5 million valuation, according to city documents. There would be a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom units, and the building would include a community room and free in-unit internet.

Impact Seven previously pitched a version of the project in 2021 and the city rezoned the site for it, but plans were tabled as the developers were not awarded the low-income housing tax credits necessary to make the project feasible. Since then, Impact Seven adjusted the plans and was up for Plan Commission review again last week.

The previous design also had 72 units but they were to be spread across three separate buildings. The Plan Commission was supportive of the density at that time, according to city documents.

However, at a public hearing on Thursday, commissioners said the project was too dense for the neighborhood, the design was flat and the developers should try to include more amenities. The Plan Commission did not take any official action at the meeting.