A park in the Historic Third Ward is getting a facelift

Construction work is underway on improvements to Riverside Park, located at a prominent corner in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Improvements to the park, located at 407 N. Water St. and not to be confused with the Riverside Park on the Upper East Side that’s maintained by Milwaukee County, are being led by the Historic Third Ward Business Improvement District.

The project is being supported by a Green Infrastructure Grant from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.

Plans show that the layout of the park will largely stay the same with walking trails connecting to the Milwaukee Riverwalk, but will now include permeable pavers, improved stormwater management, native landscaping and new seating areas.

“Alongside the nearby pickleball courts and free community events like the Riverwalk Commons Concert Series, these upgrades will enhance both the environment and the experience for all who visit,” the Milwaukee Public Market said in a LinkedIn post about the project.

The park is located across Water Street from the Milwaukee Public Market, across St. Paul Avenue from the newly-opened 333 Water apartment tower and across the Milwaukee River from the Foxtown Landing brewery project that’s currently under construction.