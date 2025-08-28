A.O. Smith names new general counsel and chief compliance officer

[caption id="attachment_619032" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Milwaukee-based water heater manufacturer A.O. Smith Corp.
announced that Paul Jones
has been named senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer, effective Oct. 1.
Jim Stern
, who serves as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, will transition to become executive VP of corporate development, strategy and secretary.
Both Jones and Stern will report to CEO Steve Shafer
.
"I'm pleased to announce these executive changes that demonstrate a planful leadership transition at A. O. Smith," said Shafer. "Paul is an accomplished leader with 28 years of legal experience, including more than 17 years in the role of general counsel during his career. Since joining the company in 2023, Paul has demonstrated outstanding leadership, integrity and a strong commitment to our values."
Jones joined A.O. Smith in 2023 as vice president of corporate development and strategy. He will also continue his role as secretary for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.
Stern and Jones were both partners at Foley & Lardner in Milwaukee earlier in their careers. After leaving the firm, Jones went on to lead the legal teams at Regal-Beloit Corp., Harley-Davidson Inc., and Marquette University before joining A. O. Smith.
Stern has been general counsel at A. O. Smith since joining in 2007.
"As we shape the future direction of our organization, I'm thrilled to have Jim move into this new role, leading our portfolio transformation strategic priority," said Shafer. "Throughout his 18 years at A. O. Smith, Jim has played a pivotal role in helping shape our success, consistently bringing vision, dedication and a deep understanding of our businesses. With this transition, Jim will focus heavily on driving the strategic direction of our company, positioning us for long-term profitable growth."