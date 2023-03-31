A Creative agency doing agency differently

In a city that hosts several of the nation’s top and most recognized advertising and marketing agencies, Catch-22 Creative (C-22) is proud to stand out as a creative firm that is respected by the clients we serve, recommended by the people with whom we work, and responsible to those in need in our community.

Born from an idea by founder Don Schauf to operate differently, C-22 enters our 20th year with confidence built from commitment, continual learning, and a unique ability to adapt to the changing world of marketing communication.

C-22 offers full-service advertising and marketing services for organizations of all sizes – from global Fortune 500s to local startups and non-profits – which are looking for everything from strategy to graphic design, copywriting to video production, social media content to fully executed campaigns.

From the first project onboarded in 2003 to the newest addition to our growing list of clients, the C-22 team continues to place its focus on client success – agreeing on goals and working together to reach them. There are few things more gratifying than hearing a client partner report back that their relationship with C-22 was key to their success. We find that to be the ultimate validation of our relationship with them, one forged through fairness, hard work, new ideas, and creative execution.

C-22 excels and specializes in business-to-business (B2B) marketing. Members of our team are skilled in research and are eager to quickly acquire in-depth knowledge about new products and new industries. We know that those in our B2B audiences are experts, and because of that, we need to become as knowledgeable as possible so that our communications speak to that expertise.

Our team is also committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work. Through the years, C-22 has donated more than $300,000 to organizations that help those in our community. And now under the direction of our President Nikki Wagner, C-22 continues its commitment to helping our community and the people within it.

We’re driven by knowing that so much of what we experience every day is a privilege. Being a part of a community. Developing relationships with companies behind some of the world’s most recognized brands. The time we spend collaborating as a creative team. We work hard every day because we’re grateful to be able to share in each of those.

