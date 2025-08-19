96-home development planned in Mount Pleasant
Adjustments include larger lot sizes and a redesigned western entrance, which were factors evaluated in a newly submitted traffic impact analysis.
In a letter to village officials, Primestone president David Trandel said the modifications would “significantly reduce the density on the site, enhance safety and will be an attractive addition to the surrounding neighborhood.”
According to a report by village staff, the proposed development, which will be called The Sanctuary at Pike River, is expected to generate approximately $158,599 annually in property tax revenue once completed, and would help meet the area’s ongoing need for new housing.Mount Pleasant's Plan Commission is set to review the proposal Wednesday.
