Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

96-home development planned in Mount Pleasant

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Learn more about:
Primestone Real EstateDavid Trandel

An Illinois development firm is seeking approval for a third time to build a subdivision on the site of a farm in Mount Pleasant, this time with 96 single family homes. Affiliates of Primestone Real Estate initially in 2024 proposed a 213-unit housing development for the 34-acre site northeast of Old Green Bay Road and

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.