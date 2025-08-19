96-home development planned in Mount Pleasant

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

An Illinois development firm is seeking approval for a third time to build a subdivision on the site of a farm in Mount Pleasant, this time with 96 single family homes. Affiliates ofinitially in 2024 proposed a 213-unit housing development for the 34-acre site northeast of Old Green Bay Road and Braun Road, but those plans were rejected by the village. Then, in March, a Primestone affiliate proposed a 102-unit single-family home development, but the village would not approve the subdivision layout until a traffic impact study could be completed. Now, Primestone is partnering with Florida-based, the second largest homebuilder in the country, and reduced the unit count to 96.

Adjustments include larger lot sizes and a redesigned western entrance, which were factors evaluated in a newly submitted traffic impact analysis.

In a letter to village officials, Primestone president David Trandel said the modifications would “significantly reduce the density on the site, enhance safety and will be an attractive addition to the surrounding neighborhood.”

According to a report by village staff, the proposed development, which will be called The Sanctuary at Pike River, is expected to generate approximately $158,599 annually in property tax revenue once completed, and would help meet the area’s ongoing need for new housing.

Mount Pleasant's Plan Commission is set to review the proposal Wednesday.