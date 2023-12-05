8-bedroom home on 92-acre site near Lake Geneva sold for $4 million

A 10,526-square-foot home on a 92-acre site about 3.5 miles east of Lake Geneva has been sold for nearly $4 million, according to state records.

The property, located on Cranberry Road in the Town of Lyons, is known The Cranberry Estate. The home was built in 1999 and has 8 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and 3 half bathrooms, according to Redfin.

It was sold by Northbrook, Illinois-based Cranberry Ranch LLC, whose agents are Oleg Movchan and Beata Vaynberg, according to state records. Movchan is the chief executive officer of Chicago-based Enfusion, a software-as-a-service provider for investment managers. Vaynberg is president of Highland Park, Illinois-based LB&M Real Estate Management Inc.

The property was purchased by Glenview, Illinois-based 6701 Buckby LLC, whose agents are Michael Burton and Ann M. McNamara-Burton, according to state records. Michael Burton is the president of C&K Holdings Acquisition LLC, which is the parent company of Chicago Ridge, Illinois-based C&K Trucking LLC.