72-unit apartment complex proposed on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

A new 72-unit apartment development is being planned for Milwaukee’s far northwest side. An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Weas Development is requesting a zoning change for a 6-acre site at 12101 and 12111 W. Good Hope Road to allow for the multi-family project. The property, which has never been developed, is located near I-41 and overlooks

An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Weas Development is requesting a zoning change for a 6-acre site at 12101 and 12111 W. Good Hope Road to allow for the multi-family project.

The property, which has never been developed, is located near I-41 and overlooks the Menomonee River. It's also situated about half a mile from two major projects in neighboring Menomonee Falls: the recently completed mixed-use Tennessen Flats and a $42 million office renovation recently announced by Milwaukee Tool.

According to property records, Weas acquired one parcel in 2004 for $130,000 and the other in 2011 for $60,000.n

To move the project forward, the company has submitted a request to rezone the land from single-family to multi-family residential, according to city documents. The proposal will be reviewed by the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee at a future meeting.

Weas has developed a variety office, industrial and retail properties, and, in the early 2000s, was active in the multifamily housing and senior housing sectors.

The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.