7 Brew coffee stand planned for Layton Avenue near Mitchell Airport

Fayetteville, Arkansas-based coffee chain 7 Brew Coffee plans to open another southeastern Wisconsin location at 350 W. Layton Ave. near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The location planned for Layton Avenue will be the company’s second in Milwaukee after receiving approval for another at 3702 S. 27th St. in May. If approved, its new location will add to its rapidly growing statewide footprint including locations in Brookfield, Appleton, West Bend, Kenosha and Mount Pleasant.

7 Brew’s new Milwaukee location is planned for a less than one-acre lot and will consist of two buildings – a 530-square-foot building used to make drinks and a 250-square-foot building used as a stand-alone cooler, according to city documents.

Its new location will adhere to the company’s drive-thru only model, which is consistent in all of its Wisconsin locations thus far.

The stand will also feature an outdoor patio and a walk-up window for pedestrians.

The stand will serve 7 Brew’s typical menu which includes coffee drinks, energy drinks, Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, teas and more. Staff will take orders from each car individually using an iPad and cars will pull through to receive their order, according to city documents.

The franchise will be of several planned by MilBrew Holdings, led by Milwaukee native Tommy Pennington.

Pennington was not immediately available for comment.