600-unit housing development planned in Mount Pleasant

A pair of local developers are planning a housing project in Mount Pleasant that, at full buildout, could bring more than 600 for-sale and for-lease residences to the growing municipality.

West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management and Racine County-based Northterra Real Estate Group are securing approvals for 618 market-rate units on 66 acres at 7222 Braun Road.

The project would include 575 units in apartment buildings, 34 units in duplexes and 9 single-family homes. Units would range from studios to three-bedroom units.

The development team bought the property in January 2024 for $2.9 million, according to state property records.

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for July 14.

The developers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Amid a surge in commercial development, such as Microsoft’s data center, the Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) estimates the county needs around 890 new housing units yearly to keep up with demand, according to RCEDC’s most recent housing study.

Cardinal Capital and Northterra’s project site is directly to the east of another 60-acre property, where Kenosha-based Bear Development is proposing a 336-unit housing development. That project will include 92 townhome-style units, 128 single-family lots and 116 duplex units as part of the project.