Entrepreneurship & Small Business

49 Wisconsin companies named to 2025 Inc. 5000 list

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Atomix Logistics' facility at 5235 International Drive in Cudahy. Submitted photo.
Atomix Logistics' facility at 5235 International Drive in Cudahy. Submitted photo.
A total of 49 Wisconsin companies made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is complied by Inc. magazine.

The top Wisconsin company on the list is Milwaukee-based Atomix Logistics, an e-commerce fulfillment company.

Austin Kreinz founded Atomix Logistics in 2019 after spending several years as a financial analyst covering the consumer retail industry in New York City. He also spent time as a sales and growth manager at State & Liberty, an early-stage e-commerce brand.

Austin Kreinz
Austin Kreinz

Kreinz noticed a significant gap in the market between legacy third-party logistics companies and large-scale, technology-focused startups, and he wanted to fill that gap.

Statewide there were 40 companies on the Inc. 5000 list this past year, 46 in 2023, 50 in 2022, 53 in 2021 and 54 in 2020.

Here is the complete list of Wisconsin companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list (including headquarters location, 3-year growth rate and rank):

  • Atomix Logistics, Milwaukee, 11,687% | (9)
  • Carbliss, Plymouth, 6,559% | (35)
  • DoorCo Vacations, Fond du Lac, 1,219% | (323)
  • BATCH, Milwaukee, 1,137% | (345)
  • Recovery.com, Madison, 752% | (546)
  • 8bitcreative, Brookfield, 646% | (648)
  • Nurture&, Grantsburg, 564% | (732)
  • Pilot Project Brewing, Milwaukee, 561% | (738)
  • Above the Bar Marketing, Milwaukee, 546% | (768)
  • Sheboygan Discount Warehouse, Sheboygan, 517% | (812)
  • SETGO Partners, Milwaukee, 510% | (823)
  • Buzz Impressions, Janesville, 472% | (896)
  • Rolling Equity Leasing, Waukesha, 457% | (931)
  • Alpha Dog Nutrition, Neenah, 456% | (936)
  • Fork Farms, Green Bay, 435% | (983)
  • Koru Health, Wauwatosa, 428% | (1,000)
  • Turf Badger, Appleton, 364% | (1,193)
  • Midwest Restoration, Kaukauna, 328% | (1,336)
  • URLgenius, Madison, 312% | (1,395)
  • JRSS Corporation, Verona, 301% | (1,445)
  • Solstice Health, Oconomowoc, 287% | (1,520)
  • Window Well Supply Corp., Racine, 282% | (1,546)
  • Michaels Energy, La Crosse, 272% | (1,608)
  • Badger Brothers Moving, Madison, 235% | (1,865)
  • Bare Botanics, Middleton, 214% | (2,019)
  • Applied Tech Solutions, Brookfield, 161% | (2,607)
  • 1880 Warehouse & Transfer, Roberts, 151% | (2,766)
  • Revive Restore, Madison, 133% | (3,040)
  • Miotec Precision, Necedah, 130% | (3,095)
  • 4 Senses Luxury Home Services, Madison, 114% | (3,427)
  • Threadfellows, Middleton, 113% | (3,454)
  • Silver Lake Auto & Tire Centers, Oconomowoc, 105% | (3,638)
  • Naviant, Verona, 104% | (3,664)
  • Daniels Construction, Madison, 94% | 3,915)
  • MERIT CRO, Madison, 89% | (4,047)
  • Credit Service Intl, Madison, 89% | (4,190)
  • Blue Door Consulting, Oshkosh, 83% | (4,199)
  • Milis Flatwork, Kaukauna, 81% | (4,241)
  • Yutka Fence, Kenosha, 75% | (4,383)
  • Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning, Sun Prairie, 75% | (4,387)
  • Xorbix Technologies, Hartland, 69% | (4,542)
  • Sky High Marketing, Waukesha, 69% | (4,559)
  • vChief, Middleton, 67% | (4,599)
  • Coulee Tech, Holmen, 67% | (4,607)
  • Carnivore Meat Company, Green Bay, 63% | (4,728)
  • Circle Electric, Butler, 60% | (4,802)
  • Keystone Dental Partners, Wauwatosa, 56% | (4,870)
  • Delta Defense, West Bend, 54% | (4,909)
  • Primavera Cleaning Service, Sun Prairie, 54% | (4,913)

