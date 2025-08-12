49 Wisconsin companies named to 2025 Inc. 5000 list

A total of 49 Wisconsin companies made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is complied by Inc. magazine.

The top Wisconsin company on the list is Milwaukee-based Atomix Logistics, an e-commerce fulfillment company.

Austin Kreinz founded Atomix Logistics in 2019 after spending several years as a financial analyst covering the consumer retail industry in New York City. He also spent time as a sales and growth manager at State & Liberty, an early-stage e-commerce brand.

- Advertisement -

Kreinz noticed a significant gap in the market between legacy third-party logistics companies and large-scale, technology-focused startups, and he wanted to fill that gap.

Statewide there were 40 companies on the Inc. 5000 list this past year, 46 in 2023, 50 in 2022, 53 in 2021 and 54 in 2020.

Here is the complete list of Wisconsin companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list (including headquarters location, 3-year growth rate and rank):

More coverage of 2025 Inc. 5000 companies from Wisconsin