264-unit apartment development planned in West Allis

Franklin-based Land By Label is proposing a 264-unit apartment development in West Allis.

The project is proposed for the southeast corner of South 70th and West Washington Streets, which is currently undeveloped and formerly part of the Allis-Chalmers factory complex.

Plans call for two four- to five-story buildings connected through a walkway on the second floor.

The development’s units would range from studios to three bedrooms, with 10 townhomes along South 70th Street. Amenities planned include a clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center and rooftop deck.

“Once considered by other developers as a site for more office development, Land by Label recognized a dramatically changing market,” documents submitted to the city say. “With the growth of remote work, the reduction in household sizes, and other demographic and economic changes, the need for new housing is extremely high. In fact, the demand for housing in the Wauwatosa-West Allis submarket is some of the highest across the region with very low vacancy rates.”

Land By Label anticipates starting construction next summer, with units available by summer 2026.