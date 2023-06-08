$200 million Belle City Square development in Racine enters next phase

Milwaukee-based development firm J. Jeffers & Co. is beginning construction on the commercial component of its $200 million mixed-use Belle City Square redevelopment project in Racine, a spokesperson for the company said. The project includes housing, commercial, recreational and educational elements at a 13-acres site, the historic former Horlick Malted Milk factory complex, northwest of downtown

