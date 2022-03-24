20 Years of partnership, service, and growth

In 2002, my partners Adam Kiehl, Mazio Barian, and I took the entrepreneurial leap of leaving full-time recruiting jobs and starting a background screening company in Wauwatosa, Wisc. — where InCheck is still headquartered today. We envisioned building a better model than the screening processes we were experiencing as recruiters. We saw there was a gap in the industry that could be addressed by creating a consultative partnership with HR and Talent Acquisition leaders, while simultaneously focusing on people and customer service. We knew we could excel in that space.

The first few years were enjoyable, and we did well. But a little more than four years into the business, Adam and I were still performing all the company functions – sales and marketing, client service, report processing, accounting, IT, and even random drug test collecting. To say we were spread thin would be a nice way of saying we had an unsustainable model that relied too heavily on us. We needed to grow.

Our first major growth spurt happened in 2010 with the acquisition of the first true enterprise account, a large national provider of higher education services. We hired approximately ten new employees to perform specialized job functions like criminal investigations or verifications. This created the blueprint for the department model at InCheck. I am proud to share that this client is still with InCheck today, along with several employees who are celebrating 12-year anniversaries this year.

We continued to grow each consecutive year. In 2018 we restructured and reached almost one hundred employees. In 2020 we rebranded and focused on establishing additional resources and training for our now “virtual first” teams. We continue to invest in developing our leaders, building an inclusive culture, and recruiting top industry talent. Even after a brief 2020 COVID blip, InCheck has experienced tremendous growth over the last 14 months and is back to a comparable pre-COVID size.

By keeping a constant eye on exceptional service, we have established a sustainable, efficient model focused on delivering end-to-end screening solutions, including:

Criminal background checks

Pre-employment drug testing

Occupational health screening

Education verifications

Employment verifications

I-9 and E-Verify solutions

Today is an exciting moment in our company timeline. The vision and model we have built will carry us through a strategic, organic growth phase, creating many new opportunities over the next several years. InCheck is a resolute team that is talented, hardworking, caring, and enthusiastic. Our team cares about each other, our clients, and the company. It remains one of my primary goals as CEO to instill a feeling of inclusion, purpose, and connection among our employees.

I am proud of our team that has built a successful business, but seeing the growth story of so many individuals who have celebrated personal and professional milestones while being a part of our organization is the most rewarding.

To me, it has always been about the people and always will be.

