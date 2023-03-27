160 years later, U.S. Bank powers the potential of Wisconsin

For 160 years, through all of life’s moments, U.S. Bank has walked alongside Wisconsinites as they planned for their future. From buying their first house to saving for retirement and planning for what their financial legacy could be for their children and grandchildren, bankers from the north woods to Milwaukee are devoted to powering the potential of their neighbors and communities as people work to meet their financial dreams.

Called U.S. Bank Access Commitment™ is an initiative started in 2021 that focuses on building wealthy diverse communities in Wisconsin and across U.S. Bank’s 26-state footprint. The initiative started with the Black community where the wealth gap is the largest but is expanding to include the Hispanic community as well.

Access Commitment can be seen in action in Milwaukee through U.S. Bank Access Home. This initiative supports Acts Housing as it launches Acts Housing Homebuyer Power Pack, a cohort of nearly 140 potential homebuyers who can participate in 12 courses on financial education. Those who complete all 12 courses will earn $1,000 toward paying off debt or for a down payment.

“Homeownership is a cornerstone of wealth building,” said Nina Johnson, the branch banking market leader at U.S. Bank for Wisconsin. “Our team is proud to be able to partner with wonderful organizations in Wisconsin to make a lasting impact through education, access to lending options, our new mortgage loan officer development program designed to reach the Black community, and so much more.”

That drive to support community runs deep.

For instance, near the beginning of the pandemic, U.S. Bank supported Wisconsin doctors, nurses and staff at three hospitals by providing a warm meal for workers caring for thousands of patients around the clock. That effort later expanded to include paramedics, fire fighters and more.

Between the pandemic and social unrest, it was also a challenging time for local businesses. During that time, the U.S. Bank team worked to provide support for restaurants and retailers to highlight new ways of doing business or raise awareness that they were open to customers.

“That legacy of service that existed before and during the pandemic, exists to this day on our team,” said Johnson. “Our bankers are passionate about community, volunteering with local organizations, providing financial education for families and small businesses, and so much more.”

Now more than ever, the community needs access to their finances, information and resources no matter where they are. It is why U.S. Bank has invested in mobile and digital technologies for families and businesses, where they can deposit checks, manage and pay bills, access financial education resources, and more. It brings the future of banking into the living rooms of millions.

A lot can change in 160 years, but one thing is certain.

“We’ll be here for Wisconsin over the next 160 years, just as we were for the last 160,” said Johnson.

U.S. Bank

777 East Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

usbank.com

800.872.2657