114-year-old Water Street building sold for $2.5 million

A 114-year-old office building in the Water Street entertainment area has been sold for $2.5 million to a local real estate investor.
The four-story building, located at 1119-1125 N. Water St., was purchased by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Midwest Best Property Management, according to state real estate records.
The building has first-floor retail space with three floors of office space above it. The building's office space is fully leased, according to LoopNet.
It's retail space was previously occupied by a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, which has closed. City permits show that plans have been filed to open an establishment in the space called Egnigma Sports Bar. Plans include sit-down seating, food and alcoholic beverages.
The building was purchased from an affiliate of California-based investment firm Harris Bay, which purchased the building in 2018 for $2.5 million.
Midwest Best Property Management did not respond to request for comment.