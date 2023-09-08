114-year-old Water Street building sold for $2.5 million

By
-
1119-1125 N. Water St.

A 114-year-old office building in the Water Street entertainment area has been sold for $2.5 million to a local real estate investor. The four-story building, located at 1119-1125 N. Water St., was purchased by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Midwest Best Property Management, according to state real estate records. The building has first-floor retail space with

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display